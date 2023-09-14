Sui Foundation – the organization behind the development of Sui Network – announced the launch of zkLogin, a Web3 authentication solution that enables end users to log in to decentralized applications (dApps) using their familiar social accounts.

According to the official press release, zkLogin will grant developers the capability to allow users to authenticate themselves on their preferred dApps through their pre-existing accounts on platforms like Google, Facebook, Twitch, and various other third-party providers.

Sui Taps Zero Knowledge Proof Tech

Upcoming developments also include integrating similar options with Microsoft, Apple, WeChat, and Amazon. With Sui’s new network primitive, users are expected to benefit from privacy and ownership features offered by blockchain-based applications, a level of security and control not found in traditional web applications.

Sui’s zkLogin combines zk-SNARKs and JSON Web Tokens to allow users to prove their identity or the ownership of a wallet without disclosing the actual credentials necessary to access the account.

Sui Foundation’s Managing Director Greg Siourounis highlighted that zkLogin eliminates a major hurdle for bringing the benefits of blockchain-based applications to billions of mainstream users while adding,

“I am looking forward to seeing what the talented builders and developers in the Sui community will create using this new network capability.”

Mysten Labs’ Co-Founder and CPO of Mysten Labs, Adeniyi Abiodun, also commented on the development,

“Too many individuals – whose everyday lives would benefit from blockchain technologies – are irretrievably lost at our doorstep, frustrated at installing web3 wallets and managing seed phrases. zkLogin on Sui applies a login pattern that is well known, simple, and effective to this new arena.”

Sui Network

Sui Network is a low-cost blockchain that gained prominence largely due to its founding members comprising ex-Meta Platforms employees. Its native token – SUI – experienced a remarkable surge of 2,000% in value after its listing in May, following its presale.

The smart contract platform came under fire the following month for allegedly unlocking staking rewards and “dumping” them on Binance. Sui had denied the claims and instead published the token release schedule in June to ensure transparency and open communication about the tokenomics.

The distribution of SUI tokens is scheduled to take place over the course of the next seven years. However, allocations for early contributors and investors are planned to commence in April 2024, while SUI tokens held in the treasury for the creator of the Sui network, Mysten Labs, will be unlocked in 2025.