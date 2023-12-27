New findings from crypto analytics firm Santiment provide interesting insights into the development activities of leading crypto assets. The data focuses on the top 10 crypto assets with significant GitHub commits in the last 30 days, with notable progress seen in Cardano, Polkadot, and Kusama.

While Cardano reclaimed the top position, Avalanche has secured the fourth spot, indicating substantial development activity in December. Optimism, a notable Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, also entered the top 10 list.

The heightened development activity suggests that developers have confidence in the long-term sustainability of these ecosystems, potentially signaling the introduction of new features.

Cardano, for instance, is actively working on integrating “partner chains” that aim to revolutionize the launch and operation of new blockchains through modular blockchain technology.

These partner chains will enjoy benefits without being tied to any specific network or technology stack.

Despite a relatively quiet year, Cardano has entered into a partnership with Brazil’s state-owned energy company Petrobras.

As part of the program, Cardano will lead blockchain education workshops for the company’s employees.

Meanwhile, Avalanche has experienced significant on-chain activity, attributed in part to JPMorgan and Citi embracing the Layer 1 network for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization initiatives. This development is expected to be positive for the AVAX token, which has already seen a nearly 275% surge in the past year.

Optimism, too, witnessed increased user activity in December, driven not only by the growing adoption of Layer 2 solutions but also by the successful completion of the third airdrop on September 18th. This airdrop was part of the protocol’s community incentivization and governance plan.