TL;DR

Cardano partners with Brazil’s Petrobras to conduct blockchain education workshops for its employees, focusing on cryptocurrency and blockchain potential.

Participants will receive certificates and the first 500 will get NFTs. Cardano Foundation CEO emphasizes the partnership’s significance for blockchain education.

Cardano is also active in Africa, developing a blockchain-based national ID system in Ethiopia and enhancing service access in Tanzania through blockchain collaborations.

Cardano’s Latest Partnership

The cryptocurrency project that stands behind ADA – Cardano – teamed up with Brazil’s state-owned energy company Petrobras. As a result of the collaboration, the former will lead blockchain education workshops for employees of the Brazilian entity.

Participants of the program will get the chance to learn about the specifics of the cryptocurrency sector, discuss blockchain’s potential, and complete “interactive quizzes” on related topics. The Cardano Foundation has already conducted two workshops in the Metaverse, one of which is focused on regulations on a global aspect and in Brazil’s region.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petrobras is among the biggest companies in Latin America, with over 45,000 employees and yearly revenue of almost $125 billion (for 2022). Workers who complete Cardano’s educational program will receive a special certificate, while the first 500 participants will get non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that highlight their achievements.

Speaking on the agreement was Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard, who stated that “empowerment through education is a central part” of the project’s goal.

“Our partnership with Petrobras—a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest public companies in the world—highlights both the appetite from enterprise for blockchain education as well as the growing reach of the Cardano Foundation and its mission,” he added.

The Brazilian corporation also highlighted the partnership, describing it as “an important step forward in our mission to harness the power of blockchain for new use cases within the energy sector.”

Cardano’s Efforts in Africa

Besides offering educational programs in Brazil, Cardano has previously rolled out such services on the African continent, too. The project partnered with the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia in April 2021 to create a blockchain-based national ID system expected to reach 3,500 schools, 5 million students, and 750,000 teachers.

Shortly after, Input Output and World Mobile Group disclosed a collaboration that aims to establish better access to social, digital, and financial services in Tanzania through Cardano’s blockchain.