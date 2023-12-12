Avalanche has been on a tear lately. The native token of the Layer 1 network – AVAX – stood out as one of the major crypto assets resilient to the recent drawdown in the market. It has recorded a remarkable weekly gain of over 82%, in stark contrast to the declining performance of its peers.
AVAX surged to $40.26, surpassing Dogecoin and securing its position as the ninth-largest crypto by market capitalization. In the last 24 hours alone, the token has seen a more than 10% increase.
- Avalanche’s on-chain metrics appear to be firmly supporting the uptrend.
- The number of AVAX transactions surpassing $100,000 peaked at almost 1,000. While the current level remains below the high observed in the previous bull market, this increase is seen as a positive sign of the ongoing bullish trend.
- On the ecosystem side of things as well, traditional financial heavyweights JPMorgan and Citi have roped in Avalanche Foundation for their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization initiatives, which could have further boosted optimism among investors.
- Avalanche’s strategy to incentivize its validators has also resulted in a notable increase in its market value. As of December 7, this fourth-generation proof-of-stake blockchain has allocated more than $275 million in AVAX to reward its validators over the past year, a substantial contrast to its earnings of $11.5 million in user fees.
- This bullish trend has not only impacted the cryptocurrency itself but has also extended to Avalanche’s leading decentralized exchange (DEX), Trader Joe.
- According to the data compiled by DefiLlama, the popular DEX experienced a notable surge in fee capture, reaching $1.23 million, marking the second-highest figure for the year.
- Furthermore, the platform’s overall revenue reached $145,000, also representing the second-highest figure.