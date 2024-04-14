The highly anticipated Dencun fork on March 13th has significantly boosted the adoption of Layer 2 solutions on Ethereum. This was evidenced by the surge in increased activity post-upgrade.

Intotheblock’s latest analysis revealed a similar trend as it noted a surge in the number of transactions on Ethereum’s layer 2 solutions after the Dencun upgrade. The statistics indicate a staggering 196% rise in transactions settled on the leading layer 2 platforms, climbing 5.67 million transactions.

Among these, Base has emerged as the primary contributor, handling approximately 57% of the transactions. Following closely are Arbitrum and Optimism, processing 31% and 11%, respectively.

This substantial uptick not only highlighted the growing adoption and demand of Layer 2 scaling solutions but also that ‘Base Spring’ has arrived as per ITB’s previous analysis.

Just last week, Base’s transaction volume climbed above $1.6 billion million for the first time even surpassing already established players like Optimism as a result.

Besides, Base has experienced a notable increase in network activity over recent months, primarily fueled by a growing frenzy surrounding memecoins.

According to data compiled by DefiLlama data, the total value locked (TVL) on the Base network soared to a record high of $1.5 billion on April 9th, reflecting a whopping 235% rise since the start of the year, driven by the influx of meme coin frenzy into the network.

Over the past couple of months, Layer 2 networks have noted significant expansion, with Dencun playing a pivotal role in their adoption.

VanEck analysis even predicted that these scaling solutions could potentially reach a $1 trillion market capitalization by 2030.