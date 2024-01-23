Ethereum has currently found itself situated within a crucial demand zone after falling below the $2,300 threshold.

While the risk of additional decline in the altcoin’s value, the recent dynamics in Ethereum’s futures market sentiment have been underscored by a critical analysis of funding rates, which serves as a crucial indicator, shedding light on the intensity of orders executed by buyers and sellers.

According to CryptoQuant’s latest analysis, this displays an upward trajectory in funding rates, aligning with the surge in Ethereum’s price. This alignment signals a bullish sentiment in the market.

However, caution is warranted as elevated funding rates can indicate an overheated state in the perpetual markets, potentially foreshadowing a looming long-squeeze event.

Following a recent short-term correction, a notable development has emerged with a major decline in funding rates.

The on-chain intelligence platform said the decline not only signifies that the overall sentiment remains bullish but also points to a cooling-off in the perpetual markets from their previously overheated state.

This shift in sentiment sets the stage for a potential resurgence in Ethereum’s price, with the market undergoing a corrective phase.

Such a trend also suggests a moderation in aggressive trading, providing an opportunity for the market to stabilize before potentially resuming its upward trajectory.

“Consequently, there exists the potential for the price to resume its upward trajectory following the completion of the ongoing correction stage.”