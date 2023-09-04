Elon Musk is considering the possibility of developing a social media platform based on blockchain technology, including payment systems.
This information is revealed in an exclusive excerpt from Musk’s biography, written by Isaacson.
- The writer – Isaacson – delves into one of Musk’s most contentious decisions: acquiring Twitter.
- The biography also explores the future possibilities of Dogecoin (DOGE), a cryptocurrency that has caught Musk’s attention.
- After Musk’s acquisition of Twitter stock became public, he initiated a private dinner meeting with Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal. Musk appreciated Agrawal’s personality but expressed doubts about his leadership style. “What Twitter needs is a fire-breathing dragon, and Parag is not that,” Musk pointed out.
- The next day, Musk had a conversation with his brother, Kimbal, who proposed the idea of a blockchain-based social media platform during a lunch meeting.
- This idea intrigued Musk, who even considered incorporating Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency he had been backing, as a payment option for the platform.
- Musk texted Kimbal after the meeting, elaborating on “a blockchain social media system that integrates both payments and short text messages, similar to Twitter.”
- Musk recently clarified that he would not launch a native token on the platform. However, whether he will implement payments on the platform using DOGE remains to be discovered.
