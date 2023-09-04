Elon Musk is considering the possibility of developing a social media platform based on blockchain technology, including payment systems.

This information is revealed in an exclusive excerpt from Musk’s biography, written by Isaacson.

The writer – Isaacson – delves into one of Musk’s most contentious decisions: acquiring Twitter.

The biography also explores the future possibilities of Dogecoin (DOGE), a cryptocurrency that has caught Musk’s attention.

After Musk’s acquisition of Twitter stock became public, he initiated a private dinner meeting with Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal. Musk appreciated Agrawal’s personality but expressed doubts about his leadership style. “What Twitter needs is a fire-breathing dragon, and Parag is not that,” Musk pointed out.

The next day, Musk had a conversation with his brother, Kimbal, who proposed the idea of a blockchain-based social media platform during a lunch meeting.

This idea intrigued Musk, who even considered incorporating Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency he had been backing, as a payment option for the platform.

Musk texted Kimbal after the meeting, elaborating on “a blockchain social media system that integrates both payments and short text messages, similar to Twitter.”

Musk recently clarified that he would not launch a native token on the platform. However, whether he will implement payments on the platform using DOGE remains to be discovered.