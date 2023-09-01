Elon Musk’s recent denial of the speculated “X coin” has ignited discussions within the cryptocurrency community, particularly concerning the fate of Dogecoin (DOGE).

This comes after Musk took to the platform, issuing a clear and direct “No” in response to speculations about the platform having an internal token.

NEWS: might be looking at launching coin for creators! Receiving coins will help users accumulate diamonds which will be converted to real money in creator payouts! https://t.co/kxeBa0bZrj pic.twitter.com/Wu8t3F9etq — X News Daily (@xDaily) August 30, 2023

Rumors about an “X coin” came about before Twitter’s rebranding to X when code snippets discovered by dedicated enthusiasts indicated the creation of a unique digital currency.

However, due to the platform’s evolution and change in ownership, these intentions were halted.

Musk’s statement has drawn considerable attention from cryptocurrency enthusiasts, including supporters of DOGE.

Since Musk assumed control of X, there has been speculation about integrating DOGE as a native currency. His recent response has rekindled these discussions and triggered renewed speculation.

Musk’s reply focused solely on questions about the “X coin” and not other related subjects. This raises the issue of whether his denial includes a broader refusal of token transactions for X or whether DOGE is still being considered for that purpose.