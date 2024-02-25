Amidst surging network activity, striking parallels between Dogecoin’s recent price action and its historical behavior in 2020 have emerged.

Just as before, DOGE has broken out of a descending triangle formation and is now in a consolidation phase, reminiscent of its previous trajectory. In 2020, this pattern preceded an astounding surge of 28,770%.

The price action of #Dogecoin is showing familiar patterns reminiscent of its 2020 behavior. Back then, $DOGE broke out from a descending triangle, entered a period of consolidation, and then skyrocketed by 28,770%.

Currently, #DOGE appears to be mirroring this pattern: having… pic.twitter.com/69yXnlYRJd

