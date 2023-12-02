The Dogecoin-funded SpaceX ‘Doge-1’ Moon Mission is moving closer to launch after securing key regulatory approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

The clearance is a significant step toward obtaining the final Federal Communications Commission (FCC) license, which will specifically address the X-Band and S-Band communications for the satellite, marking a crucial milestone for the mission.

DOGE-1 Satellite Project Receives Approval

The DOGE-1 satellite project is being developed by space technology company Geometric Energy Corporation. The satellite is scheduled to be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Samuel Reid, the CEO of Geometric Energy Corporation, has confirmed the approval of DOGE-1 X-Band by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. However, Reid noted that the project still awaits the FCC license grant, which will address communications in both the X-Band and S-Band.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (@NTIAgov), a Department of Commerce (@CommerceGov) agency, approved DOGE-1 X-Band (0083-EX-CN-2022 on https://t.co/b6iEAYdTPV) 📜 We have yet to get the FCC license grant which will address X-Band and S-Band 🛰$XI pic.twitter.com/YSJoyLclQk — SΔMUΞL RΞIÐ (e/acc) (@SamuelReidGEC) November 28, 2023

The DOGE-1 satellite is set to feature a miniature screen that will display advertisements, images, and logos. These visuals will be broadcast to Earth as part of the satellite’s unique capabilities. Notably, the funding for the entire launch of the DOGE-1 satellite is in DOGE tokens, making it the first satellite launch to be fully paid for using this cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin’s Mission to the Moon

The launch of DOGE-1 was initially announced by SpaceX founder Elon Musk in 2021 as part of a rideshare collaboration between Intuitive Machines and NASA in the U.S. space program. However, the launch has faced multiple postponements, initially set for 2022 and now targeted for January 2024.

DOGE-1 is one of two Dogecoin-related missions planned for the upcoming months. In addition to the satellite mission, Dogecoin developers have planned a physical DOGE token to be part of a space payload mission by Pittsburgh-based firm Astrobotic.

This mission, scheduled for December 23, will carry 21 payloads from various entities, including governments, companies, universities, and NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

The Dogecoin community’s impact extends beyond space endeavors. Recently, the Mayor of Sakura City acknowledged the community’s generosity by donating a bronze statue, turning it into a major tourist attraction and elevating its profile.

From sponsoring a NASCAR driver to raising funds for clean water projects in developing countries, the Dogecoin community continues to use the cryptocurrency’s influence to create positive real-world impacts.