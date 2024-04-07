The weekend is going quite favorably for Bitcoin as its price has kept climbing and went to a 5-day peak of just under $70,000.

Most altcoins are also slightly in the green, with ETH nearing $3,400 and BNB closing down to $600.

BTC Goes After $70K

Last weekend was also quite positive for BTC as the asset stood primarily around $70,000 and even challenged $71,000 on Sunday evening. However, the bears stepped up at this point and pushed Bitcoin south hard.

This resulted in a price drop to $68,500 on Monday and an even more violent decline to under $66,000 on Tuesday. They kept the pressure piling, and BTC slipped to a ten-day low of under $64,500 on Wednesday.

The bulls finally awakened at this point and initiated an impressive leg-up that resulted in BTC briefly exceeding $69,000. Another rejection followed that drove the cryptocurrency down to $66,000 on Friday.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

As mentioned above, though, the weekend has been a lot more positive. Bitcoin recovered some ground yesterday and stood at around $67,000-$68,000. Another jump came earlier today when BTC went as high as $69,800 amid increased whale activity.

Its market cap now stands at $1.365 trillion on CG, and its dominance over the alts has stalled at 50.3%.

WIF, DOGE on a Roll

The two best performers from the larger-cap alts are Dogecoin and dogwifhat. The OG meme coin has soared by almost 9% in a day and has neared $0.2. Recall that there have been numerous predictions that DOGE will soar to $1 during this bull cycle.

WIF has skyrocketed by 12% in a day and sits at $3.7. MNT follows suit with a 6% increase that has pushed it to $1.4.

The rest of the larger-cap alts are also in the green, albeit in a more modest fashion. ETH, BNB, SOL, XRP, ADA, and TON have all added around 1-2% in a day. More gains come from the likes of Avax (4.4%), SHIB (3.5%), and UNI (3%).

The total crypto market cap has reclaimed the $2.7 trillion level after a $40 billion increase in a day.