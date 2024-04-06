The latest bull market in the cryptocurrency industry seems to be underway, given that BTC has already charted a new all-time high, and the total market capitalization is close to its highest figure.

Moreover, the fourth halving is anticipated to take place in about two weeks, and history shows that the event tends to serve as a catalyst for future price increases not only for BTC but for many assets as well.

As such, it’s no wonder that numerous crypto analysts have outlined impressive price predictions for Bitcoin and numerous altcoins. The latest to do so is the content creator with over 250,000 followers – JakeGagain.

As his tweet shows, he expects BTC to soar to $175,000 next year. This prediction is somewhat similar to several others, which were made by prominent entities like Standard Chartered and well-known industry experts like Tom Lee and Mark Yusko. In both cases, the price target was set to $150,000, but it was for this year, so $175,000 in 2025 won’t seem that far-fetched.

Dogecoin’s situation is quite interesting as well. The OG meme coin has received support from numerous prominent figures in the past, perhaps nobody more famous than Elon Musk, and has been predicted to tap $1.

While DOGE failed to touch that level during the previous bull cycle, many experts believe that this could finally transpire in 2024 or 2025.

Ripple’s native token also has a strong community behind it. Price predictions vary from $1 to even $5 or $6, similar to what Jake forecasted for next year. In XRP’s case, the biggest uncertainty lies in the company’s legal spat with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

We have seen in the past how different rulings in the legal battle have a massive impact on XRP’s price. As such, there will be a lot of volatility when the case is over, which should be this year. In case of a Ripple victory, XRP could indeed be headed toward new heights.