Shiba Inu to ‘Break the Internet?’

The popular memecoin – Shiba Inu (SHIB) – might be on the verge of making a great splash in the entire cryptocurrency space. At least, that is what Shytoshi Kusama – the anonymous lead developer behind the project – announced recently.

LUCIE – Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist – shared the statement where Kusama assures there will be a “very big announcement” and a year-ending surprise for the XRP army next week.

“It will be a world’s first proving once again that SHIB is leading innovation in the Web3,” the disclosure reads.

LUCIE doubled down on the expectations of breaking news, claiming it could “break the Internet.”

Shiba Inu’s Progress in 2023

Speaking of a possible additional advancement of the memecoin it is worth mentioning its developments since the beginning of the ongoing year.

SHIB’s price has soared by over 20% since January 1, but it is not its valuation that made the headlines. Most of the news surrounding the memecoin were related to the layer-2 blockchain solution – Shibarium – which officially saw the light of day in August.

The network, which aims to elevate Shiba Inu as a leader among its rivals by improving speed and lowering transaction fees, has blasted through numerous milestones lately.

Most recently, total blocks on the feature surpassed 2 million, whereas the number of total transactions exceeded the 100 million mark. Those curious to learn more about Shibarium could do so by watching our dedicated video below: