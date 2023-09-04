According to CertiK, a blockchain security firm, the cryptocurrency industry experienced significant damage from malicious actors in August.

It has been reported that over $45 million in digital assets were stolen from victims, with the PEPE exploit being the primary cause, resulting in a loss of $13.2 million.

Data reveals that exit scams accounted for approximately $26 million, while flash loan attacks and exploits took a combined total of nearly $20 million. This brings the total losses in the crypto space to more than $45 million in August alone.

#CertiKStatsAlert 🚨 Combining all the incidents in August we’ve confirmed ~$45.8M lost to exploits, hacks and scams. Exit scams were ~$26M Flash loans were ~$6.4M Exploits were ~$13.5M See more details below 👇 pic.twitter.com/L2gsJYBJ3b — CertiK Alert (@CertiKAlert) August 31, 2023

Notable contributors to this statistic include the Zunami Protocol attack, which led to $2.2 million in losses, and the Exactly Protocol exploit, which siphoned off $7.3 million.

However, the most significant incident, the PEPE withdrawal, accounted for $13.2 million in losses, making it one of the most significant exploits in August.

The incident involved a mysterious withdrawal of $16 million from the Pepecoin (PEPE) project’s multi-sig wallet.

Reportedly, three former members of the project planned the theft and subsequently handed over control to the sole remaining one.

As a result, PEPE’s price plunged by approximately 15% on Aug. 24, sparked by the community’s fear of a potential rug pull after spotting the sum withdrawn from the Pepe multi-sig wallet and transferred to various exchanges.

PEPE is currently trading at $0.000000816110, down by 8% over the past week, with a 24-hour trading volume of $63,593,981, according to data from CoinGecko.