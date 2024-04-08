Bitcoin flirted with the $70,000 level yesterday but had to wait another day before it shot up above it for the first time in about a week.

The altcoins have also turned green today. Ethereum has reclaimed $3,500, while DOGE has jumped above $0.2.

BTC Tops $71K

Bitcoin had an unfavorable start to the previous business week as it had failed to overcome $71,000, and the bears drove it south to $68,000 on Monday and $66,000 on Tuesday. Another leg down followed by Wednesday, and BTC slumped to a ten-day low of under $64,500.

This is where the bulls finally stepped up and initiated a leg up that pushed the cryptocurrency to just over $69,000. That rally was short-lived, though, as BTC quickly returned to $66,000.

More volatility followed by the end of the week, and the asset jumped to $69,000 by Friday and Saturday. The bulls tried to take down $70,000 on Sunday but to no avail. That level finally came down earlier today when BTC blasted through it and went even higher – to just over $71,000.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

It still stands at that level amid ongoing speculation whether it will be able to break its early March all-time high of $73,800 before the upcoming halving.

BTC’s market cap has neared $1.4 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is slightly up to 50.4% on CG.

ETH Explodes Above $3.5K

The second-largest cryptocurrency is among the top performers in the past 24 hours. ETH has soared by about 5% and has jumped above $3,500 for the first time in weeks.

Dogecoin is another notable gainer. The OG meme coin is up by just over 5% today, just like it was yesterday, and now trades north of $0.2. WIF (13%) has skyrocketed to over $4.

The rest of the larger-cap alts are also in the green but in a more modest manner. The total crypto market cap has surged by about $70 billion in a day and now sits close to $2.8 trillion.