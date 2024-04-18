TL;DR

Cardano’s ADA has significantly declined, currently priced around $0.45, reflecting a broader market downturn.

However, analysts remain optimistic, with forecasts suggesting a rebound to $1 in the near term and possibly reaching higher milestones like $1.70 or even $10 under favorable conditions.

ADA Ready for a Bull Run?

Cardano’s ADA has underperformed in the past few weeks, coinciding with the broader crypto market retreat. Its price currently hovers around $0.45 (per CoinGecko’s data), representing a 22% decline on a weekly scale and 25% in a month.



The chart analyst using the X handle Trend River, though, believes ADA may experience a substantial rally in the following months if it mirrors its performance from the past:

“If history repeats itself, we might be on the cusp of ADA’s ultimate support test before skyrocketing. Recall October 2020? The price dipped to $0.10 before soaring to $3.”

The analyst also claimed that fear levels related to Cardano’s native token “are peaking,” which indicates the testing of major support zones.

“If it manages to hold, we could be at the exact bottom right now before the move to $1,” Trend River predicted.

Who Else Expects a Bullish Trend?

Earlier this month, the X user Ali Martinez presented a chart, according to which ADA’s valuation “is exactly where it should be.” He thinks the token is poised to reach $1.70 as long as it enters the $0.55-$0.80 range. Previously, the analyst envisioned a “parabolic” jump for ADA to a new all-time high of $10.

