Cardano’s ADA price surged 50% in a month, hitting a nearly two-year high, with predictions of further significant upswing.

The rise is accompanied by a record high total value locked (TVL) on the Cardano network, suggesting growing ecosystem stability.

Cardano’s ADA has caught the recent green wave in the cryptocurrency industry, witnessing a price increase of about 50% on a monthly scale. Currently, the asset hovers at $0.72 (per CoinGecko’s data), the highest level observed in almost two years.

Some analysts have recently noted ADA’s uptrend, predicting further gains in the upcoming months. The popular X user Ali suggested that the token appears to mimic its previous bull cycle, envisioning a “parabolic” spike to as high as $10 (should the trend remain the same).

#Cardano seems to be mirroring its previous bullish cycle. If this pattern continues, we could witness a brief correction before $ADA goes parabolic toward $10! pic.twitter.com/6kDxDhxsEg — Ali (@ali_charts) March 4, 2024

A few days ago, Dan Gambardello chipped in, too. He pointed out the $0.69 level as a major resistance zone, arguing that ADA could open its “bull doors” should it overcome it. He also forecasted that the asset would exceed the $0.80 mark this week.

ADA’s latest upswing coincides with a rising total value locked (TVL) on the Cardano network. According to DefiLlama, the figure climbed to an all-time high of over $500 million on March 4, currently standing at around $490 million.

Surging TVL could be a contributing factor for the price rally. The metric refers to the entire amount of crypto assets deposited in a particular DeFi protocol, and its uptick might be considered a sign of stability in the relevant network.

However, the relationship is not always directly proportional. Rising total value locked could be a result of the bull market, in which case new funds do not enter the ecosystem, but the valuation of the locked assets heads north in resonance with the prices.

