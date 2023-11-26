TL;DR

Could 2024 Be ADA’s Year?

Cardano’s native token – ADA – has been among the best-performing crypto assets this year, experiencing a nearly 70% price increase since January 1. Multiple experts believe the coin would keep the positive trend in 2024, with some envisioning it could hit a new all-time high in the following months.

One such example is the popular X (Twitter) user Ali. They observed certain charts and previous consolidation levels to set a $10 price target to be possibly achieved by the summer of 2024.

Dan Gambardello – Founder of Crypto Capital Venture – was one idea more bullish, arguing that ADA could spike to $11 shortly after the BTC halving (scheduled for April next year), whereas its market capitalization could explode to the astonishing $400 billion.

Those curious to explore additional Cardano predictions could take a look at our latest video below:

What About ADA’s Price in 2025?

Some analysts have suggested that Cardano’s token could reach a new peak one year after the Bitcoin halving. Such an example is FieryTrading, which argued that ADA might skyrocket to $35 in 2025, representing a whopping 9,000% increase compared to the asset’s current valuation.

“Since the pattern has now been confirmed, we can take a look at the next bull-market top. Assuming that the bull-market top will be somewhere in 2025 and that ADA will continue to follow this pattern, we can make the assumption that ADA will top somewhere above 35$,” they argued.