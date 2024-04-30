Cardano (ADA) witnessed a significant surge in whale transactions exceeding $100K on April 29th. The transactions on that day amounted to 1,776, marking the highest daily count since November 8th, 2023.

Historically, such spikes in whale activity have correlated with potential price reversals, indicating possible shifts in market sentiment. However, this hasn’t been the case so far as the market has bled out.

🐳💥 #Cardano‘s whale transactions exceeding $100K in value has exploded to the highest amount since November 8th. These spikes in whale activity historically correlate with potential price reversals. $ADA‘s market cap has shrunk -43% since March 13th. https://t.co/alFMlZ9Kns pic.twitter.com/pN21IzS0ST — Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 29, 2024

According to Santiment’s latest analysis, this increase in large transactions suggests heightened interest and activity among influential investors.

Additionally, Cardano’s market cap has seen a notable decrease of 43% since March 13th, indicating a noteworthy decline in its valuation over the past few weeks.

A similar observation was made by another crypto analytic firm, Intotheblock, which highlighted that Cardano whales have been noticeably active, with an average large transaction volume of $13.84 billion per day over the past 7 days.

This figure, when compared, essentially points to the increased engagement within the Cardano ecosystem. To put it into perspective, this volume is about a third of Bitcoin’s current volume, more than five times Litecoin’s volume, and over sixteen times that of Dogecoin.

The whale activity comes in the backdrop of a sell-off that dragged ADA’s price down by more than 5% to $0.429 at the time of writing.

Despite the correction, Cardano remains one of the top projects with strong GitHub activity among leading Layer 1 blockchain networks.