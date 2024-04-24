TL;DR

Santiment’s latest ranking shows which cryptocurrencies have accounted for the most development activity over the past 30 days.

Interestingly, Bitcoin (BTC) is not included in the top 10 list, while Ethereum (ETH) is at the bottom.

The Latest Ranking

The crypto market intelligence platform – Santiment – revealed which digital currencies have been most active in terms of development frequency over the last 30 days. Optimism (OP), Cardano (ADA), and Hedera (HBAR) are those placed in the first three spots, while Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) rounded up the top 5 list. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization – Ethereum (ETH) – was placed ninth.

“Our platform pulls notable github activity from project repositories via a back-tested process to ensure only a team’s significant efforts to innovate and improve are included,” Santiment explained.

Earlier this year, ADA topped the same ranking, leaving behind DOT in the second spot and KSM in the third. BTC was not included in the top 10 list (just like the latest data shows), while ETH claimed the tenth position.

ADA and DOT Price Outlook

Both cryptocurrencies have performed quite well on a seven-day scale, witnessing price spikes of 11% and 14%, respectively.

Earlier this month, the popular X user Ali Martinez presented a chart showing that ADA’s valuation “is exactly where it should be.” He believes the token is poised to reach $1.70 as long as it enters the $0.55-$0.80 range. Currently, it hovers around the $0.50 mark (per CoinGecko’s data).

Those interested in exploring additional ADA price predictions, please take a look at our dedicated video below:

DOT was also projected to reach new heights in the near future. The X users World of Charts, CRYPTOWIZARD, and CryptoYoddha envisioned a rally towards the $15-$20 level.

Michael van de Poppe and Flash went even further, revealing they have added Polkadot’s native token to their personal portfolios.