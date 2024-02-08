The crypto market seems revitalized after the recent price declines and subsequent stagnation. Bitcoin and the rest of the market added over $60 billion in a day, but Cardano’s native token has emerged as today’s top performer.

This comes amid reports that over 23% of all ADA investors have maintained their holdings for over five years.

Cardano’s ecosystem has some of the most significant believers in the project, its native token, and the overall future of the network. Long before the layer 1 blockchain had an actual product to display, investors were rallying behind it.

A recent analysis by IntoTheBlock shows that over 23% of all Cardano investors as of February 5 have held their ADA positions for more than five years, which is actually the largest percentage.

12% have maintained their stash within the past 3 to 5 years, while 16.74% have not sold any ADA in the past 18 to 24 months. 19.77% have entered and remained in the Cardano ecosystem in the last 6-12 months.

It’s interesting to examine ADA’s price performance in the past five years. Back then, ADA traded at below $0.05, but just two years later, it had spiked by roughly 6,000% to its all-time high of over $3. This means that 23% of all ADA investors went through this massive increase and didn’t sell.

ADA now trades at $0.5, being up 11% on the day. This means, though, that the asset is up by 900% in the past 5 years but is down by 85% since its all-time high marked in late 2021.