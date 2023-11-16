TL;DR

ADA’s Price Growth : Cardano’s ADA reached over $0.40, marking a 10% daily increase and 60% monthly growth.

: Cardano’s ADA reached over $0.40, marking a 10% daily increase and 60% monthly growth. Positive Market Sentiment : The rise in ADA’s value has resulted in increased profits for investors, with optimistic forecasts from analysts suggesting further growth.

: The rise in ADA’s value has resulted in increased profits for investors, with optimistic forecasts from analysts suggesting further growth. High Predictions: Some analysts, like FieryTrading, predict an extreme surge in ADA’s value, potentially reaching $35 in the next two years.

ADA Among the Best-Performers

Cardano’s native cryptocurrency – ADA – has recently surpassed the $0.40 mark (per CoinGecko’s data) for the first time since April 2023, registering a 10% price increase for the past 24 hours and a 60% surge on a 30-day basis.

The coin’s uptrend has benefited investors. According to IntoTheBlock, almost 38% of ADA holders had been sitting on paper profits on November 11, while the figure slipped to approximately 34% two days later. It is safe to assume that the token’s latest rally could have propelled another spike in that percentage.

Multiple experts have suggested that ADA’s valuation could pump even more in the following months. The popular cryptocurrency analyst using the X (Twitter) handle Ali thinks the token could climb to around $10 next summer.

The X user Lucid was even more optimistic, suggesting ADA might explode to $30, forecasting that global inflation could lift the cryptocurrency market capitalization to $10 trillion in the following years.

The Most Bullish Prediction

The analyst using the handle FieryTrading appears to be among the biggest ADA bulls, maintaining that the asset’s valuation could explode by nearly 10,000% and reach $35 in the next two years.

“Since the pattern has now been confirmed, we can take a look at the next bull-market top. Assuming that the bull-market top will be somewhere in 2025 and that ADA will continue to follow this pattern, we can make the assumption that ADA will top somewhere above 35$,” they claimed.

