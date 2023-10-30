The past 24 hours saw Bitcoin’s price consolidate and inch closer to the coveted resistance level of $35,000. It hasn’t been the most impressive story, however, as Axie Infinity (AXS) exploded by a whopping 16% throughout the same period.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pushing $35K

As can be seen in the chart below, Bitcoin’s price is currently attempting a push toward the resistance level situated at the coveted $35,000 mark.

It’s worth noting that Bitcoin’s dominance – the metric that analysts use to gauge BTC’s share relative to that of the rest of the market – has been on the decline in the past 24 hours.

This suggests that altcoins are performing better compared to it – something that we haven’t seen that much in the past couple of weeks. It’s interesting to see whether or not BTC can claim the pivotal $35K level or if there will be another correction.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Leads Altcoin Gains

Axie Infinity (AXS) is undoubtedly the best performer throughout the past 24 hours, charting massive gains upwards of 16%.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

However, the market, in general, is painted in green. Most of the altcoins are marking gains, and the heatmap is a sea of green:

Besides AXS, other top performers include GALA (14%), Rollbit Coin (RLB), Solana (8%), and so forth. On the other end of the spectrum, there’s Stacks (STX), which is down 3%, unable to capitalize on the market’s uptick.