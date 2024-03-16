The Solana blockchain has become the home of many new and popular meme coins that have garnered the community’s attention during this bull cycle. This has pushed not only their prices up but also SOL’s.

The latest such craze is called BOOK OF MEME and was launched earlier this week. It quickly skyrocketed by triple and quadruple digits in days and has now entered the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap after a Binance listing.

CryptoPotato reported earlier that a savvy investor has turned 50 SOL into 767 SOL by investing in BOME’s pre-sale.

Just a day later, BOME grasped the attention of major cryptocurrency exchanges, and the subsequent listing pushed its price to new heights.

Another major exchange – Binance – decided to join the craze by listing the following four trading pairs starting earlier today (March 16):

New Spot Trading Pairs: BOME/BTC, BOME/USDT, BOME/FDUSD and BOME/TRY.

Binance made sure to warn its users that BOME is a new token that could face enhanced volatility, especially in its early days of existence. This has definitely been the case over the past 24 hours as well, and the asset has soared by more than 140% once again.

Consequently, BOOK OF MEME now has a market capitalization of over $1.3 billion. This has placed it as the 88th largest cryptocurrency by this metric, which is an impressive achievement, given the fact that it was launched days ago.

As previously reported, meme coins, such as SHIB, DOGE, PEPE, and newcomers like WIF and BONK, have charted massive gains during this bull cycle.