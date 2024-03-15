Lookonchain has illustrated on X the investment of 50 SOL by a user in the presale of the meme token BOOK OF MEME (BOME), resulting in a return of 767 SOL, equivalent to around $123,000.

The post highlights the success of a trader known as Shatter.sol, who capitalized on the explosive growth of the BOME token.

The Traders Strategy

According to Lookonchain, Shatter.sol invested 50 SOL in the presale of BOME, receiving 170.25 million such tokens in return. Capitalizing on this opportunity, the trader promptly liquidated the complete BOME token holding for 767 SOL, generating a profit of around 123K.

BOME, the brainchild of the crypto artist Darkfarms, has quickly gained attention in the crypto space. Darkfarms introduced BOME to create a permanent storage library for memes. They started a preview of the upcoming project on March 10, revealing “BOOK OF MEME” and its concept on the 12th.

TIME TO PRESENT AN “EVERYTHING BURRITO”:

a shitcoin, an updatable e-magazine, a multitool to create memes, a CC0 meme clipart gallery, own all links to unminted jpegs, who knows maybe even a decentralized social network, an single NFT that probably will the biggest of links to… pic.twitter.com/xqfRTNXVGz — Darkfarms㊙️ (@Darkfarms1) March 12, 2024

Describing it as a versatile platform, Darkfarms depicted BOOK OF MEME as a “shitcoin” with features such as a renewable electronic magazine, a multifunctional meme creation tool, and a CC0 meme library.

On March 13, Darkfarms started a 24-hour pre-sale for BOME, inviting participation by sending SOL to a specified Solana address. Unlike traditional sales, this pre-sale lacked a fixed price, with token allocation based on the proportion of SOL contributed by each participant.

BOME Token Surges by Over 3,000%

The pre-sales progress surpassed Darkfarms’ initial expectations, with fundraising exceeding the anticipated 500-600 SOL. In response, Darkfarms conducted a community vote to determine the allocation of pre-sale funds.

By 8 a.m. the following day, the disclosed data indicated a total of 10,131 SOL had been raised. This situation led to an increase in the token’s value. According to CoinGecko data, BOME has experienced a surge of more than 3,000% in the last 24 hours, reaching a price of $0.005 per token.

Darkfarms, known for creating Pepe meme images, gained fame with his NFT series, SMOWL, released two years ago. In addition to SMOWL, Darkfarms has consistently produced Pepe meme images and NFT series, showcasing his diverse portfolio on his website.