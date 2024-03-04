TL;DR

PEPE and BONK achieve unprecedented highs amid a broader meme coin market boom.

Dogwifhat (WIF) sees extraordinary growth, gaining significant support from major exchanges and industry leaders.

BONK and PEPE Reach New Peaks

The frenzy surrounding the meme coin sector seems nowhere near its end, with the niche’s market capitalization surging above the $50 billion mark (per CoinGecko’s data). Leading assets of that type, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), have charted impressive gains in the past few days, but others have exploded to new all-time high prices.

Such is the case with the frog-themed Pepe Coin (PEPE) and the Solana-based Bonk Inu (BONK). The former is currently the third largest meme coin with a market cap of over $2.7 billion. Its price sits at an ATH after a whopping 370% rally on a weekly scale and 600% in a month.

BONK is the fourth biggest meme coin with a market capitalization of more than $2 billion. Its valuation has exploded by nearly 60% in the past 24 hours, tapping an unprecedented peak of approximately $0.00003435.

What About WIF?

Another popular meme coin that has recently made waves is dogwifhat (WIF). The token was trading at under $0.01 in mid-December (by the time of its launch), which represents an astonishing 17,000% increase compared to the $1.73 witnessed today (March 4). WIF’s price was even higher yesterday, tapping an ATH of around $1.77.

The coin’s value has been positively impacted by leading cryptocurrency exchanges that have decided to introduce trading services with it lately. Such examples are Binance, Coinbase, Bybit, Kucoin, and more. As CryptoPotato recently reported, the investment platform Robinhood also embraced WIF.

In addition, the Solana-based meme coin received support from prominent names in the sector. BitMEX’s co-founder Arthur Hayes recently posted a chart of the asset’s massive price rally on X, whereas the crypto trader Bluntz thinks WIF might flip PEPE or BONK in the near future.

As of the moment, dealing with some of the trending meme coins might appear as a gold mine for investors. Nonetheless, they should keep in mind that the asset class could be quite dangerous due to its infamous volatility. Those willing to dive deeper and find out the most significant risks, please check our video below: