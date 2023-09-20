The management team of Gear Protocol – a smart contract engine that empowers Vara Network – answered several questions regarding the latter’s merits.

They described the entity as “a gateway to a world where developers experience familiar concepts from Web2 when developing Web3 applications” and one that could improve the operations of financial applications.

Vara’s Advantages

According to a document seen by CryptoPotato, one of Vara Network’s goals is to simplify the transition from Web2 (which relies on centralized infrastructure) to Web3 (which is decentralized and based on blockchain technology).

“With the help of Gear Protocol, which incorporates innovative concepts like the Actor Model and Persistent Memory, Vara provides a more user-friendly and developer-centric environment, empowering its users to extract the best of Web3 technology,” they explained.

By leveraging crypto’s backbone – blockchain technology, Vara Network could provide transparent in-game transactions and ensure ownership of in-game assets. The management team outlined that developers can build the games directly on the blockchain and thus eliminate “the reliance on traditional backend servers, transforming the gaming experience.”

“Say goodbye to game delays and welcome a new era of seamless, on-chain gameplay faster and more exhilarating than ever. Thanks to parallel processing that allows multiple transactions to occur simultaneously,” they added.

Vara’s Role in Financial Apps

Subsequently, the team argued that Vara Network’s usage in financial applications could lead to faster transactions and improved experience for consumers:

“Vara’s technical design optimizes resource allocation, minimizes conflicts, and maximizes parallelism. This ensures transactions and smart contract executions occur swiftly, resulting in a blockchain experience free from delays.”

The protocol has recently completed its Testnet phase, which pinpoints its main technical advantages, including robust operations and scalability, smart contracts powered by Substrate’s framework, gas reservation mechanism, delayed message functionality, and empowering developers to construct the decentralized Internet.

“It’s been exciting watching how the global Vara community has grown and developed over the years. With a robust foundation on Gear Protocol, developers are experiencing the freedom of creating and deploying dApps without stifling restrictions. What a thrill it’s been witnessing the Vara community bring this innovation to the forefront of the blockchain ecosystem. Vara is the present and future of decentralization, with solutions from gaming to fintech,” said Pavel Salas – CEO of Gear Foundation.