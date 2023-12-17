In a mid-December analysis, Fortune Business Insights forecasted that the global blockchain gaming market is poised for explosive growth, potentially reaching an estimated $614 billion within the next seven years.

This projection represents a growth rate of nearly 300% from the current market value of $154 billion.

North America Leads, with RPGs Dominating

The report, which scrutinizes global sales data for blockchain game products from 2017 to 2021, reveals a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. These figures indicate a growing market, set to break records by 2030.

A detailed regional analysis in the paper shows North America as the current frontrunner in blockchain game item purchases, contributing over $30 billion in 2022 alone. This accounts for approximately 24% of the global market share. The researchers predict this North American dominance to persist into the future.

The Fortune analysis also delves into the types of games fueling this growth. Role-playing games (RPGs), known for their unique characters and immersive themes, are at the forefront.

These games are remarkably adaptable to blockchain technology, with additional features like special weapons and accessories. In 2022, RPGs accounted for over 33% of the market.

The platform for blockchain games is also evolving. While web-based blockchain games currently dominate, Android-based games are on the rise, indicating a shift in gaming trends.

Experts in the field also anticipate this trend of web-based blockchain games leading the market to persist.

Blockchain Gaming Faces Hurdles Despite Market Boom

However, not all is sailing smoothly in the blockchain gaming universe. The report also highlights the challenges in the blockchain gaming industry, including the high failure rate of blockchain games, emphasizing the need for continuous innovation and adaptation.

A recent study by CoinGecko also highlights a high failure rate in the sector. The study found that over 75% of blockchain games launched between 2018 and 2023 failed.

Despite these challenges, the overall trajectory for blockchain gaming is overwhelmingly positive. Driven by the rising popularity of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and increasing adoption of blockchain in gaming, the sector is witnessing a significant upswing.

North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region, particularly China, Japan, and South Korea, are expected to be key players in this growth.