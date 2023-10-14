Web3 gaming platform Immutable recently announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This collaboration is set to revolutionize the world of blockchain gaming, ushering in a new era of possibilities for game developers in the crypto space.

Immutable Joins AWS’s ISV Accelerate Program

According to an Oct. 10 statement, Immutable has recently joined AWS’s ISV Accelerate Program, a sales program designed for companies leveraging AWS services in their products. Immutable’s blockchain gaming technology, particularly Immutable X, which is Ethereum-compatible, will now be seamlessly integrated with AWS’s Activate program.

#Immutable 🤝 @amazon Amazon Web Services and Immutable are working together to shape the future of gaming! Through our collaboration with Amazon, we will gain access to a vast pipeline of game studio leads, support for successful deal closures, and up to $100k in AWS cloud… pic.twitter.com/SX7xfFqrtK — Immutable (@Immutable) October 10, 2023

Immutable’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jason Suen, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “By joining AWS ISV Accelerate and AWS Activate programs, we’re able to provide our vast network of game developers with a turnkey solution for quickly building and scaling web3 games.”

AWS Head of Startups, John Kearney, highlighted the significance of the gaming sector within the blockchain industry. He noted that numerous studios are exploring crypto technology’s integration into their games and expressed anticipation for the future in this dynamic field. AWS is also actively engaged with the Blockchain Game Alliance, showcasing its commitment to advancing blockchain gaming.

AWS, known for its cloud computing platforms and data storage services, offers various services tailored to the gaming sector. These include cloud gaming services, game servers, game security services, game analytics, video game artificial intelligence, and machine learning offerings.

AWS’s Role in Immutable’s Expansion

Immutable’s collaboration with AWS will open up a vast pipeline of game studio leads and provide critical support for deal closures.

This partnership offers the potential to simplify the growth and expansion of blockchain games by providing access to AWS resources, which will enhance security for potential clients and, ultimately, facilitate the closing of agreements with prominent game studios globally.

Immutable’s platform is built on Amazon EventBridge and AWS Lambda, harnessing serverless services that use events to connect application components. This architecture empowers the platform to scale effectively, handling a 10x increase in partnered games.

In addition to its collaboration with AWS, developers seeking to build on Immutable’s blockchain can also take advantage of AWS Activate, a program offering essential perks such as technical support, training, and a substantial $100,000 worth of AWS cloud credits.

Meanwhile, Immutable has been making strides with its zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM), which underwent public testing in collaboration with Polygon Labs in August. The zkEVM promises to lower development costs for game developers while providing the security and network effects associated with the Ethereum ecosystem.

Immutable has also gained recognition and valuation, reaching $2.5 billion in March 2022, following a remarkable $200 million Series C funding round primarily led by Singaporean state-owned investment firm Temasek.