Bitcoin’s price charted yet another all-time high at just shy of $74,000 hours ago after slipping below $72,000 yesterday.

Some alternative coins like Solana and Binance Coin have soared impressively over the past day to multi-year peaks.

BTC Neared $74K

The primary cryptocurrency had a strong end of last week and soared past $70,000 for the first time on Friday. This was followed but an immediate retracement that pushed it south by over three grand.

However, the BTC bulls recovered some ground during the weekend and the asset stood close to $69,000. Monday began with another leg up that resulted in breaking above $72,000 to tap a new all-time high at the time. Another retracement followed that drove BTC to under $69,000.

But the bulls are not to be denied in the past few weeks, and they returned rather quickly. Their attempt resulted in another price surge that pushed Bitcoin to over $73,000 and all the way up to $73,800, which is the current ATH.

As of now, BTC stands just inches above $73,000. Its market capitalization is close to $1.450 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has slipped slightly to 49.6%.

SOL, BNB on a Roll

Ethereum has failed to keep its momentum going after jumping above $4,000. In fact, the second-largest digital asset has retraced by almost 2% in the past day and currently sits at just under that level.

Binance Coin, on the other hand, has been performing a lot better. BNB is up by 7% in the past day and more than 40% on a weekly scale and now trades at a two-year high of over $600.

Solana’s native token has also reached a multi-year peak at above $170. SOL has scored by 13% in the past day to reach that milestone.

Dogecoin has risen by 8% daily after the latest endorsement by Elon Musk. AVAX, ADA, DOT, and BCH are also well in the green.

The total crypto market cap is slightly up on the day and sits above $2.9 trillion on CoinGecko.