Bitcoin’s price finally made a few movements over the past 24 hours but has ultimately returned to its recent stagnation point of $43,000.

The alternative coins are quite sluggish as well on a daily scale, aside from TAO and OP from the larger caps.

BTC Back to $43K

Bitcoin shot up to $43,750 on a few occasions last week after it recovered roughly five grand in several days following the post-ETF approval retracements. The last such attempt to overcome $44,000 was met with a violent rejection that drove the asset south by almost two grand.

Nevertheless, BTC managed to recover some of the losses in the following days and returned to $43,000. Since then, the landscape has been quite calm, as Bitcoin seemed stuck to that level.

The past 24 hours finally saw a leg up that resulted in reaching $43,500, but another rejection followed that pushed BTC down by just over $1,000. The bulls intercepted the move, though, and didn’t allow a breakdown below $42,000.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Just the opposite, BTC recovered some ground and now stands at a familiar ground of $43,000. This means that its market cap is back to just over $840 billion, and its dominance over the alts stands inches above 51%.

ENS Soars

The altcoins, despite being known for their volatile nature, have been quite calm in their price performance as of late as well. The last 24 hours didn’t bring any fireworks either. ETH, XRP, TRX, LINK, MATIC, and TON are with minor gains, while BNB, ADA, AVAX, and SOL sit slightly in the red.

XMR has plummeted the most from the top 36 alts, having lost over 15% of value. As a result, the privacy coin is down to $140.

In contrast, TAO is up by 15%, while OP has gained just over 6% within the same timeframe. Ethereum Name Service has reentered the top 100 alts following a massive 25% daily surge. ENS now trades above $22 with a market cap of nearly $700,000,000.

The total crypto market cap stands still at $1.650 trillion on CMC.