Ben Armstrong, a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency and blockchain community, was arrested, according to records from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident unfolded during a livestream in which Armstrong attempted to confront a former business partner for allegedly stealing his Lamborghini.

Arrested on Livestream

Cryptocurrency influencer Ben Armstrong, who used to be known as BitBoy Crypto, was reportedly arrested in the late evening of Sept. 25 during a live YouTube broadcast. Armstrong was trying to confront Carlos Diaz, a former associate, accusing him of stealing his Lamborghini. Earlier that day, Armstrong had tweeted about a live stream coming up from an undisclosed location.

I’ll be going live soon from a very special location on YouTube so get ready this is going to be good — Ben Armstrong (@BenArmstrongsX) September 25, 2023

During the live stream, Armstrong discussed a theory connecting his cryptocurrency, BEN coin, to U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters. This incident comes after Hit Network, the parent company of the BitBoy Crypto platform, decided in August to sever ties with Armstrong due to concerns about substance abuse and financial strain on employees.

It’s worth noting that the BEN token plummeted after the news went out, slumping by over 20% within hours.

Armstrong alleged a link between Diaz and Hit Network, claiming that Diaz had threatened his life and the life of his wife. Throughout the livestream, Armstrong maintained that his actions were driven by fear for his life rather than paranoia, erratic behavior, or drug use.

Armstrong Gets Questioned by Law Enforcement

As the live stream continued, Armstrong remained on camera while police questioned him further. When asked if he had a weapon on him, he denied it but confessed to having one in his truck.

He reluctantly revealed that his BitBoy Crypto co-founder and alleged mistress, Cassie Wolfe, was also in the vehicle. He also emphasized that his wife was aware of his whereabouts and actions.

“Cassie is the girl I had an affair with. She’s involved in this situation with me and this guy (Carlos) right here. My wife knows. We were just in my daughter’s tennis match,” Armstrong explained to the police, alleging that they were there to confront the individual they accused of making death threats and stealing his Lamborghini.

The live stream video documenting these events has since been taken down. While some speculate that this may be a stunt, Armstrong’s absence from social media since the incident only adds to the intrigue surrounding his arrest.