Bitboy Crypto’s Ben Armstrong has released an emotional apology video after he was kicked out of the company.

His wife, Bethany, accompanied the infamous crypto influencer in the emotional video shared on the BitBoy Crypto YouTube channel. In it, Armstrong acknowledged making mistakes that led to his ouster from the company.

Armstrong’s Apology

While denying that he had gone back to using hard drugs like cocaine and methamphetamines, Armstrong admitted to taking diet pills and steroids, which led to him “acting crazy.”

He also confessed to having had an affair with an unnamed person, a situation that went against his image as a family man. However, Bethany confirmed that she had forgiven Ben for the affair and that she had no plans of leaving him, having “invested too much” in the relationship.

In the video, Armstrong reiterated his commitment to correcting the situation that led to his firing. And even though he was caught off guard by the confrontation regarding his substance use and infidelity, he communicated his intent to cooperate with the team from the Hit Network to guarantee the continuation of the Bitboy Crypto Channel.

Armstrong, whose departure from Bitboy Crypto sent ripples across the crypto community, stated that while he had several opportunities for legal recourse, he had chosen to work with the Bitboy team to save and grow the company.

He highlighted his wish to maintain the numerous brands under the Bitboy Crypto umbrella, such as Voomio, Bit Boy Academy, Crucial Crypto, and Hit Network. Despite the present slump in the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the influencer emphasized that he continues to have faith in the prospects of these brands, notably in Voomio’s ability to establish itself as a dominant platform for such tokens.

Internal Conflict

Armstrong, who founded Bitboy Crypto and its parent company Hit Network, parted ways with the organization on Aug. 29, following reports of an internal conflict between him and his partners TJ Shedd and Justin Williams.

While the video hints heavily at personal problems being the main reason Armstrong left Bitboy Crypto, others like crypto investigator ZachXBT have questioned whether it was sparked by his connection to several low-reputation meme coins.

The crypto influencer has faced criticism for marketing risky and shady crypto investments to inexperienced investors via affiliate links. It reports that he sold tokens after advertising them to viewers.

Amid this upheaval, the fate of Armstrong’s digital currency, BEN, was also called into question. Though some followers have predicted its demise, Armstrong has downplayed such speculation.