The native token of Shiba Inu’s partner – BAD Idea AI – dumped by 14% despite the fact that Shibarium holds one billion BAD tokens.

What’s particularly intriguing about this is that it comes on the day that Shibarium relaunched.

Bad Idea AI (BAD) is a decentralized experiment that combines Blockchain, AI, and DAOs. It has been gaining attention for its innovative approach and achievements.

Earlier this year, the Bad Idea AI project formed a partnership with Shibarium, creating an important collaboration within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Following the Aug. 16 launch of Shiba Inu’s Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution on the mainnet, BAD experienced a 14% price increase almost immediately.

According to Shibarium’s marketing strategist, the platform currently holds one billion BAD Tokens in its diamond hands.

Holding 1 billion now is fun, but how about holding that amount until 2025 — | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) August 28, 2023

Despite its positive start and Shibarium holding a total of one billion BAD Tokens, the token is experiencing a 14% drop in price and is trading at $0.000000079804 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,713,107, according to data from CoinGecko.

Bad Idea AI has a strong connection with the Shiba Inu ecosystem, with the lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, confirming BAD as a long-term partner of the protocol. This association has led to the growth of BAD, especially with the launch of Shibarium.

BAD has also established its presence in the crypto market with listings on Bitget, BitMart, Poloniex, and more. With plans to add new features and create innovative use cases, Bad Idea AI is expected to remain a major player in the crypto space.

Following its recent plummet, the token’s price trajectory will be closely monitored in the coming days.