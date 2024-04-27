Bitcoin’s price recovery attempts from the business week have come to a halt as the asset slumped to $62,400 earlier before bouncing off to around $63,000 as of now.

The altcoins are in no better shape, with most of the market turning red today. The total crypto market cap is down by $150 billion in two days.

BTC Dumps to $63K

Bitcoin’s price actions before and after the fourth halving, which was completed last Friday, have been quite underwhelming. The asset recovered some ground after the Iran-Israel attacks and stood above $65,000 when the block rewards were reduced.

It even started climbing in the following days and challenged $67,000 on a few occasions. Yet, it didn’t see much success there amid the growing ETF outflows.

Just the opposite, BTC started to lose value rapidly in the past few days, which culminated in a substantial price decline to a multi-day low of $62,400 earlier today.

Despite recovering some ground, bitcoin still struggles to reclaim $63,000. Its market cap has slipped to $1.240 trillion on CoinGecko, while its dominance over the altcoins stands still below 51%.

Alts Turn Red

The alternative coins space is in a dire state today as well. The most violent price decline from a larger-cap alt comes from Solana. The token has dropped by over 5% in a day and struggles below $140 now. Dogecoin (-3.5%), Cardano (-3.2%), Avalanche (-3.6%), Shiba Inu (-3.1%), and Polkadot (-2.75%) follow suit.

ETH, BNB, XRP, and TON are also in the red but in a less violent manner. Tron’s native token is among the few alts in the green today, charting a 3% increase.

However, most other lower- and mid-cap alts have posted significant losses over the past day as well. As such, the total crypto market cap is down by $50 billion overnight and $150 billion since Thursday to under $2.450 trillion on CG.