Despite the growing outflows from the US spot Bitcoin ETFs, the cryptocurrency’s price has remained relatively stable at just over $64,000.

The altcoins are a lot less volatile today, with SHIB gaining around 3% while NEAR has pumped by 7% to well above $7.

BTC Remains Above $64K

Bitcoin faced enhanced volatility last week amid the growing geopolitical tension between Iran and Israel. The most substantial declines came last Friday, with a price drop to well below $60,000.

Once that tension was put to rest, at least in theory, the asset regained over $5,000 and stood at around $65,000 when the fourth halving was completed. The following few days were quite positive, with minor but consecutive gains that pushed BTC to a local peak of just over $67,000.

However, the primary digital asset failed at that point and was pushed down hard yesterday. The bears drove BTC to below $63,000 but it managed to bounce off and spiked to over $65,000 later that day.

It has failed to maintain its run since then but still remains above $64,000 as of now, even though the ETF outflows continued for a second day straight.

Its market cap is about $30 billion away from $1.3 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts is just shy of 51%.

NEAR Heads Further North

Most altcoins have remained relatively still on a daily scale, with ETH, SOL, TON, ADA, and BCH slightly in the red, while BNB, XRP, DOGE, and AVAX have charted insignificant gains.

Tron and Shiba Inu have added more value within the same timeframe, having jumped by around 2.5%-3%.

NEAR Protocol’s native token is today’s top performer from the top 50 alts. NEAR has soared by almost 7% and sits north of $7.2 as of now.

The total crypto market cap has increased slightly since yesterday but still remains inches below $2.5 trillion on CG.