Cardano (ADA) has been one of the top-performing crypto assets in the market and has notched over 25% in monthly gains. The bullish momentum has, so far, failed to retain ground as more than half of all ADA holders are still reeling under unrealized losses as the eighth-largest crypto by market cap struggles near $0.38.

According to IntoTheBlock’s latest data, only 35.71% of ADA holders are in profit, a figure notably lower than other leading protocols.

The blockchain intelligence platform’s insights highlighted a critical resistance point at $0.38, where 7.19 billion ADA has been accumulated.

Clearing this level could alleviate resistance for the crypto asset, paving the way for increased holder profits.

Despite recent market surges, Only 35% of $ADA holders are in profit, significantly lower than other top protocols. On-chain data reveals a key resistance at $0.38, with 7.19B $ADA acquired here. Clearing this level may reduce resistance, potentially boosting holder profits. pic.twitter.com/I2IPBltUN6 — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) November 30, 2023

This development coincides with a shift in Cardano’s momentum to bearish, coupled with low trading volumes.

While total addresses with ADA have surged consistently to 4.4 million, the same cannot be said for active addresses, which have stayed below $50k despite a minor spike.

But experts suggest a minimal resistance ahead for Cardano. Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez had previously said that ADA is currently situated within a vital demand range, spanning from $0.37 to $0.38.

This critical zone, supported by data revealing 166,470 wallets accumulating a significant 4.88 billion ADA, has instilled confidence among traders.