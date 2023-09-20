Cryptocurrencies have managed to escape the confines of a niche market and are becoming more mainstream by the day. If massive advertising of popular meme coins in public spaces like the popular London double-deckers isn’t enough, now some companies are offering cards with some serious cashback for XRP payments.

The company in question is called Uphold, and it has recently made it public that its clients can get a cashback of up to 4% in XRP on their day-to-day spending.

The way it works is the following – users get 4% crypto rewards in XRP on all of their crypto purchases and 2% crypto rewards in XRP on all of their fiat or stablecoin purchases. This is currently only available in the UK.

Adoption of XRP is critical because it could decouple its value from speculative markets. In one of our latest entries, we discussed the potential considerations that could take its price to higher places in the last quarter of the year, and adoption is undoubtedly amongst them. However, there are other factors to keep in mind as well.

These include, but are not limited to:

The outcome of the case between the US SEC and Ripple

Regulatory clarity

Market sentiment

We’ve also asked ChatGPT what it thinks about XRP’s performance throughout the next bull market. You can find out more about it in our recent video: