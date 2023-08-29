Bitcoin continues to move by only a few hundred dollars in either direction and has remained stuck at around $26,000 for yet another day.

Most altcoins have charted minor daily gains today. The larger-cap ones are led by AVAX, DOT, and TONCOIN.

XDC Reigns Tall

Although the altcoins are known for their enhanced volatility, this has rarely been the case in the past month or so. In fact, most have failed to produce any major moves in either direction since the mid-August crash.

The past 24 hours have been slightly more positive than the previous yesterday, as green dominates the charts now. ETH, BNB, XRP SOL, MATIC, ADA, DOGE, and LTC have all charted minor daily gains, for example.

The most notable price increases from the larger-cap alts come from the likes of Avalanche (4.6%), TONCOIN (3.4%), and Polkadot (3%).

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Nevertheless, the day belongs to XDC as it has exploded by over 16% and has soared to $0.06.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets, though, has remained at relatively the same spot as yesterday at around $1.050 trillion on CMC.

Guess Where Bitcoin Trades Today?

The primary cryptocurrency also fell hard during the aforementioned crash on August 17 and dumped to a two-month low of $25,300. However, it bounced off rather quickly and was up to $26,000 by the next day.

The following 10 days, though, have been anything but eventful. Aside from a brief dump last Wednesday and a spike to $26,800 on Thursday, the cryptocurrency has failed to move decisively in either direction.

It has been days since the asset has gone more than $500 up or down. The past 24 hours didn’t bring anything different and BTC still stands at around $26,000.

As expected, its market capitalization is stagnant at under $510 billion, while its dominance over the alts sits quietly at 48.3%.