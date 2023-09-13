Ripple has secured some vital collaborations this year, including the deal with the Swiss-based crypto custody provider Metaco and the one with Fortress Trust (a financial institution focused on digital currencies).

According to some experts, those efforts could benefit the blockchain enterprise by allowing it to provide various services and opportunities to users.

Ripple Been Busy

One such individual who shares that stance is the Ripple enthusiast going by the name “WrathofKahneman” on X (Twitter).

They recently argued that due to securing the aforementioned partnerships, the crypto firm now possesses properties that could “build the infrastructure for exchanges, companies, wallets, and apps” to connect with banks and other financial institutions.

In addition, “WrathofKahneman” claimed that Ripple is now able to “tokenize real-world assets and hold them in safe, compliant ways.”

Several X users agreed with the statement, with one assuming that Metaco and Fortress Trust might eventually “get woven” by Ripple.

“WrathofKahneman” described that as an interesting thesis, saying it will be curious to see how integrated the acquired companies will become.

“Both have claimed they will remain independent, probably to reassure current customers,” they concluded.

Recall that the press release that informed about the deal between Ripple and Metaco in May this year reads that the latter will continue to operate as an autonomous brand and business unit.

On the other hand, it will not be such a surprise if Fortress Trust becomes somewhat dependent on Ripple since the San Francisco-based firm recovered funds for some of the company’s customers (previously affected by a security incident) as part of the acquisition deal.