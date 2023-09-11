Ripple’s XRP appears to be gearing up for a significant price surge, according to Daan de Rover, founder of CryptoSea.

Known popularly as CryptoRover on YouTube, de Rover recently took to social media platform X to forecast a “gigantic move” for the digital asset.

$XRP is getting ready for a gigantic move!🔥👇 pic.twitter.com/Ear5P5VMTe — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) September 10, 2023

XRP experienced a surge in price on July 13, soaring by more than 80% following a landmark court victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The court determined that the trading of XRP on public cryptocurrency exchanges did not constitute an offer of securities under the law.

Despite the initial momentum, XRP’s price trajectory has been a roller coaster since the court ruling. The token endured a price drop, losing a significant portion of its gains. At present, XRP is trading at $0.492607, marking a 21.6% decrease over the past 30 days, according to CoinGecko.

XRP is also currently in a consolidation phase, fluctuating between $0.4900 and $0.5500. This indicates uncertainty in the market, with buyers and sellers in a tug-of-war. Key metrics show a bearish RSI below 45 and a bullish MACD with the MACD line above the Signal Line.

