Shiba’s price appears to be in a reversal, which could end with a sustained rally.
Key Support levels: $0.0000067
Key Resistance levels: $0.0000075
1. Support Found
Buyers have successfully defended SHIB at $0.0000067, which is a key support level. This allowed the price to make a quick reversal as the crypto market turned green. The biggest obstacle to a possible rally is the resistance at $0.0000075.
2. Momentum Turning Bullish
The momentum indicators, such as the RSI and MACD, are both turning positive with a clear bullish cross on the three-day MACD. This is significant and may signal a major change in the price action.
3. Volume Remains Low
While optimism is returning to the market, the volume on SHIB remains low. However, this could quickly change if the price manages to break above the key resistance.
Bias
The bias for SHIB is bullish.
Short-Term Prediction for SHIB Price
With buyers on the offensive, the next key level to watch is at $0.0000075. If this breaks, then Shiba Inu could enter a sustained rally that could see the price move higher in a short time.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
