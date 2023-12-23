Memecoins are a part of the cryptocurrency industry to be reckoned with, given the emergence of countless such assets and the impressive performance of a few. Just for reference, there are two such tokens within the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Although both are dog-based and the OG one has a decade-long history in the crypto market, while the other began as a spin-off, the current cycle has seen the launch of a new breed, including the likes of PEPE, WIF, and BONK, that has taken the industry by storm.

With so many new ones popping up left and right and garnering a substantial market share within days and weeks, the latest with plans to join the memecoin ecosystem seems to be the founder of TRON – Justin Sun.

Sun took it to X to ask his multi-million followers whether or not he should deploy a brand new memecoin called Coconut Chicken (CCC) on TRON.

Although there are roughly two days left until the poll is complete, the results so far are quite obvious, showing that the community wants to see the rise of such a token on TRON.

The TRON blockchain has a few memecoins on it, but it’s nowhere near close in terms of popularity and usability to networks like Ethereum and Solana since recently.

In fact, Solana’s ecosystem has been at the forefront of the recent altcoin rally, largely due to the growing number of memecoins such as BONK and WIF. Both of those have captured the community’s attention and have posted impressive gains over the past few weeks.

It seems Justin Sun wants to capitalize on the ongoing craze about memecoins, especially given the recent resurgence in the entire market and the hopes for an even better 2024.