The team behind the Wilder World metaverse has entered a partnership with technology giant Samsung to bring its multiplayer virtual world to a wider audience through the company’s smart TVs.

According to an announcement sent to CryptoPotato, the collaboration will leverage Samsung’s extensive distribution network to introduce Wilder World to millions of households.

Wilder World Taps Samsung for Metaverse Integration

Wilder World’s integration into the Samsung ecosystem will begin with the inclusion of the metaverse’s assets and information on the company’s platforms and non-fungible token (NFT) gallery. The alliance focuses on Samsung’s launch of its Gen3 initiative, which is geared toward bringing web3 to its devices and gadgets.

The metaverse creator will also participate in Samsung’s exclusive web3 TV bundle sale by providing a Wilder World NFT to fifteen bundle customers. The initiative will bring Samsung TV users closer to web3 products, communities, and NFTs, extending the reach of other participating projects like Polygon Labs, the Belvedere Museum, World of Women, and Ledger.

While there are many perks in the partnership, the main goal is to ensure Wilder World is globally accessible on Samsung TVs and other hardware, a goal both entities are pursuing.

Providing Access to Regular Gamers

Notably, this collaboration makes Wilder World one of the first AAA-grade web3 games accessible to regular gamers, following earlier integrations with Nvidia’s GeForce Now and SuperVerse. The metaverse creator has also partnered with Polygon and Celestia to build an ultra-scalable chain that can handle millions of transactions at a go with little to no fees.

Frank Wilder, co-founder of Wilder World, said:

“We’re thrilled to be working with Samsung to make Wilder World more accessible through their smart TVs. We are creating a next-gen gaming metaverse with an emphasis on immersion and realism, and Samsung’s global distribution and cutting-edge hardware will allow Wilder World to be experienced at its best. It is our mission to make Wilder World accessible to all, and this alliance is key to realizing that vision.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Samsung has partnered with a web3 firm to ease access to its products. A year ago, the electronics giant allied with crypto exchange Crypto.com to offer an optimized version of its app for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold devices.