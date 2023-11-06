TL;DR

Ripple’s XRP has been outperforming other cryptocurrencies, currently valued at around $0.68, with anticipation of surpassing the $0.70 mark.

The price surge is attributed to favorable developments in Ripple’s ongoing lawsuit with the SEC, which experts suggest could further boost XRP and positively impact the entire crypto market upon a final court decision expected in spring 2024.

Analysts, including X (Twitter) user Dark Defender, forecast a significant potential bull run for XRP, with price targets at $1.88, $5.85, and even $18.22 based on technical indicators and a successful past prediction.

Ripple (XRP) Defying the Market Trend

Ripple’s native token – XRP – has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies lately. Moreover, the asset continues to flash green even though many other digital assets have consolidated around yesterday’s prices or have even slightly plunged.

Currently, XRP is worth approximately $0.68 (per CoinGecko’s data), giving bulls fresh hopes that breaking above the $0.70 milestone and a further rally could be on the cards.



One reason behind the coin’s price increase could be the positive developments surrounding the lawsuit between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The blockchain enterprise seems to have the upper hand in the battle, having won three major (yet partial) court victories. The outcome is expected in the spring of 2024 when the organizations face each other on a grand trial.

Many experts believe that a decisive win for Ripple could prompt an additional XRP surge and even benefit the entire cryptocurrency sector.

Another factor playing a role in the asset’s 10% spike today (November 6) could be the reigning optimism in the digital asset space. Some participants expect major regulatory advancements, such as the approval of the first spot BTC ETF, to finally see the light of day in the US.

XRP on the Verge of Big Move?

Analysts, such as the X (Twitter) user Dark Defender, believe that XRP’s recent price increase is just the beginning of a bull run that could take the asset to unseen levels.

They think the uptrend could continue all the way to $18.22, assuming it closes above the $1.88 Fibonacci target, which was set as “a short-term target:”

“I don’t think XRP will stay long around the $1 level since the Sub-Wave 3 has 3 main targets: $1.88, $5.85 & $18.22 Par/SAR indicator is expected to turn green soon, which will add volume to the move. We are above Ichimoku in the weekly, which is positive,” the analyst surmised.

It is worth mentioning that Dark Defender correctly predicted that XRP would jump to $0.66 before last week’s end.

