TL;DR

Bitcoin hits $31,000 amid a wider crypto boom, with Solana notably rising 30% in a week.

Rumors and prominent figures hint at a potential US SEC approval for a Bitcoin ETF, fueling optimism.

Regulatory clarity and other factors might further boost Bitcoin’s price, according to enthusiasts and ChatGPT.

Following the Green Wave

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has surged to almost $31,000 in the past few hours, tapping a three-month high. The increase coincides with a broader crypto market rally, with most digital assets being well in the green.



Fantom (FTM), Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), and Polygon (MATIC) are among the best performers on a 24-hour scale, while Solana (SOL) has skyrocketed by a whopping 30% in the last week (per CoinGecko’s data).

Besides its price rally, BTC has recently increased its dominance against alternative coins. According to trading view, the figure currently sits at approximately 52.4%, whereas a few days ago, it climbed to 52.7% (a percentage last seen in April 2021 when the primary cryptocurrency was hovering around $60,000).

A Spot BTC ETF on the Horizon?

Another factor that could be driving BTC’s price up is the infused optimism that the US SEC might soon approve the launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF in America. One from last week indicated that the regulator has finally said “yes” to BlackRock’s applications, but it turned out to be false.

However, some prominent figures like Cathie Wood (CEO of Ark Invest) and John Deaton (a US attorney) think the Commission has softened its tone on the crypto industry and might soon allow the existence of such a product in the world’s largest economy.

High How Can BTC Go?

Numerous Bitcoin bulls (and even the AI-powered language model ChatGPT) have suggested that regulatory clarity, such as the SEC’s probable nod on a spot BTC ETF, potential financial crisis, and other elements could trigger an additional price rally for the asset.

Those willing to find out the five most shocking recent forecasts could take a look at our dedicated video below: