Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, and Chris Larsen, the executive chairman, have notified the court that they would be out of the office for two weeks in April.

This choice was made in accordance with the court’s instructions on the final pretrial meeting time and date and the final order. Notably, the Ripple executives have chosen dates that align with the occurrence of the bitcoin halving, which adds an interesting aspect to the situation.

Attorneys representing the Ripple execs have formally communicated to Judge Analisa Torres regarding when the two will not be available for pretrial proceedings.

As outlined in the court document, the executives will be unavailable from April 1 to 14, 2024, due to reasons that are not explicitly mentioned.

Interestingly, this time frame coincides with Bitcoin halving, an event where the mining reward is reduced by half.

According to the bitcoin halving countdown, April 14 is projected for the mining reward to decrease to 3.125 BTC.

The filing of these dates is in response to a previous pretrial scheduling order issued by Judge Torres, who aims to establish a specific date for the final pretrial conference after determining the trial date itself.

Cryptocurrency prices experience a surge leading up to bitcoin halving events and especially after it. Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen’s choice of dates for their unavailability might suggest they anticipate some sort of volatile movements in XRP’s price around the time of the event.

Currently, XRP is trading at $0.518, showing a 0.1% increase over the past 24 hours but a decline of 14% over the week.