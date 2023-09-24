Ripple’s XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Dogecoin (DOGE) are undoubtedly amongst the cryptocurrencies with the most devoted communities in the industry.

Their price action tends to be explosive and directional, driven by massive retail interest.

Pinning them against each other provides some valuable insights into their current market dynamics, factors that can shape their future prices, as well as specifics surrounding their tokenomics.

The most obvious answer to the question is that XRP seems to be the best-suited cryptocurrency out of the three to reach $1 because it’s already trading at $0.50, but it’s interesting to explore what ChatGPT thinks on the matter for each individual coin.

Ripple (XRP) Price Depends on the Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit

The popular AI-based chatbot has given multiple considerations to keep in mind when it comes to assessing the future prices of cryptocurrencies.

The SEC has alleged that Ripple conducted an unregistered securities offering when it launched XRP and later on when it was selling it to the public.

This lawsuit, which has now loomed over XRP for almost three years, has undoubtedly suppressed interest in the cryptocurrency. It was delisted from major exchanges such as Coinbase and Bitstamp.

But more recently, the presiding judge – Analisa Torres – ruled that secondary sales of XRP didn’t constitute investment contracts. The exchanges that had previously delisted it re-listed it immediately, and interest in XRP boomed once again. The price exploded and doubled overnight, almost reaching $1. You can find out more about it in our short video:

Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs. Dogecoin (DOGE): The Eternal Rivalry

If Ripple goes on to win the case, perhaps the XRP price could replicate the movement and eventually break above $1. There is no telling when the case might end, though.

This is, perhaps, one of the fiercest rivalries in the industry, specifically when it comes to meme coins. Shiba Inu’s SHIB token raised to fame throughout the last bull market with its astronomical rally – one that the industry had rarely seen before that.

Dogecoin, on the other hand, is becoming more of an established cryptocurrency with a foundation behind it that boards the likes of Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin.

From a sheer price action perspective, Dogecoin seems much better positioned to increase to $1 because of its tokenomics and current standing. The cryptocurrency is trading at around $0.06, which, although far away from $1, is still better than SHIB’s current price of $0.00000737.

However, it’s impossible to discount the possibility of a major tokenomics update in SHIB’s roadmap – something that could change the dynamics between both.

ChatGPT also outlined some other considerations to keep in mind. These include but are not limited to:

Market Sentiment

Adoption

Trading Activity

Competition

Technological developments