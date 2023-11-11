TL;DR

Lark Davis predicts institutional investors will expand into cryptocurrencies like Chainlink and Solana, beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

He views the current phase as a pivotal chance for substantial wealth creation in the crypto market.

Chainlink and Solana have shown significant institutional interest and price increases recently.

Popular crypto influencer and entrepreneur Lark Davis (TheCryptoLark on X) is the latest to chime in, as he believes Bitcoin and Ethereum are not the only assets that institutional investors are coming for.

According to Davis, financial giants like BlackRock are set to explore deeper into the cryptocurrency world, not only embracing Bitcoin and Ethereum but extending their reach to include other prominent cryptocurrency ecosystems and assets like Chainlink and Solana through the introduction of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

Last Time To Generate Life-Changing Wealth

Davis suggests that the potential bull run an ETF could propel could be the pinnacle of institutional involvement — meaning a substantial injection of capital into the crypto industry. Further, the investor warned its followers that this could be the last cycle for creating “insane life-changing generational wealth.”.

“Blackrock will get Bitcoin, Ethereum, and yes, eventually Chainlink, Solana, etc ETFs. This cycle is when the institutional money shows in big time.”

Institutions Are Keen on Exploring Chainlink, Solana

Chainlink has recently seen a lot of institutional appetite, pushing Grayscale Chainlink Trust (GLNK) to a 200% premium. As CryptoPotato reported, LINK’s price has doubled over the last three weeks amidst the broader cryptocurrency market recovery. Part of that institutional interest stems from Chainlink’s future role in the real-world assets (RWAs) narrative.

Solana has also seen tremendous gains in the last few weeks. The coin has recouped massive losses, registering a 300% surge this year. Likewise, Solana’s TVL recently hit over $465M —a number not seen since November 2022, the month in which the world witnessed the collapse of FTX.

Institutions have also pivoted towards Solana, which is becoming a darling for investors. As per a report from research firm CoinShares, the Layer-1 network saw inflows of $10.8 million last week.

Bitcoin and Ethereum both broke an ATH this year, with BTC approaching the $38k mark this week and ETH crossing $2k as BlackRock signals a potential ETF filing.