The BONK uptrend appears under threat as momentum shifts.
Key Support levels: $0.0000135
Key Resistance levels: $0.0000350
1. Is the BONK Top in?
BONK has been having a difficult time after it reached its current ATH at $0.0000350. The price has fallen by over 40% since then, and it is critical for buyers to return soon. Otherwise, sellers may take over the price action.
2. Uptrend Under Threat
The red line to maintain this uptrend is found at the $0.0000135 key support level. If this level is lost, then BONK may fall out of this uptrend, which would put bears in charge.
3. RSI is Crashing
With the buying momentum lost and sell volume picking up, the RSI on the three-day timeframe has been crashing fast, from 98 points in early December to 78 points today. If this continues, it would be hard to remain bullish.
Bias
The bias for BONK is neutral.
Short-Term Prediction for BONK Price
The faith of BONK holders is about to be put to the test. If cracks emerge at the $0.0000135 key support, then BONK may turn bearish.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.