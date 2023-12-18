The BONK uptrend appears under threat as momentum shifts.

Key Support levels: $0.0000135

Key Resistance levels: $0.0000350

1. Is the BONK Top in?

BONK has been having a difficult time after it reached its current ATH at $0.0000350. The price has fallen by over 40% since then, and it is critical for buyers to return soon. Otherwise, sellers may take over the price action.

2. Uptrend Under Threat

The red line to maintain this uptrend is found at the $0.0000135 key support level. If this level is lost, then BONK may fall out of this uptrend, which would put bears in charge.

3. RSI is Crashing

With the buying momentum lost and sell volume picking up, the RSI on the three-day timeframe has been crashing fast, from 98 points in early December to 78 points today. If this continues, it would be hard to remain bullish.

Bias

The bias for BONK is neutral.

Short-Term Prediction for BONK Price

The faith of BONK holders is about to be put to the test. If cracks emerge at the $0.0000135 key support, then BONK may turn bearish.